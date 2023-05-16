News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Newport Pagnell Town preparing for return to Wembley Stadium

More than 5,400 fans will be cheering on Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

More than 5,400 fans will be cheering on Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

Gary Flinn’s side are looking to make it history at the national stadium by claiming back-to-back FA Vase wins.

Last season, the Swans lifted the trophy courtesy of a dominant 3-0 win over Littlehampton Town.

Most Popular

This Sunday, they take on Ascot United in the final. The Yellamen were dominant in their league campaign, winning the Combined Counties Premier North Division by 18 points, losing just twice all season.

Fans will get a chance to see the players in their final training session before heading down to Wembley for the final this Saturday at Willen Road, with doors opening at 11am.

There will also be club merchandise on sale, including Wembley flags, scarves and bucket hats.

Tickets for the final are still available, and will not only include the FA Vase final (kicking off at 12.15pm), but also the FA Trophy final between Halifax and Gateshead (kick off 4.15pm). BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

Related topics:Wembley StadiumFA Vase