Newport Pagnell Town preparing for return to Wembley Stadium

More than 5,400 fans will be cheering on Newport Pagnell Town at Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

Gary Flinn’s side are looking to make it history at the national stadium by claiming back-to-back FA Vase wins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season, the Swans lifted the trophy courtesy of a dominant 3-0 win over Littlehampton Town.

This Sunday, they take on Ascot United in the final. The Yellamen were dominant in their league campaign, winning the Combined Counties Premier North Division by 18 points, losing just twice all season.

Fans will get a chance to see the players in their final training session before heading down to Wembley for the final this Saturday at Willen Road, with doors opening at 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be club merchandise on sale, including Wembley flags, scarves and bucket hats.