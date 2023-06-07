Promotion on the agenda for Parkinson at Newport Pagnell Town

Promotion is the aim for new Newport Pagnell Town manager Arron Parkinson next season.

Parkinson was most recently manager of Daventry, and helped them move from step 6 to step 4 in just three years, along with Matt Finlay as assistant manager and Jim Scott as first team coach.

Taking over from Gary Flinn, who took over at Leighton Town a day after the Swans were beaten at Wembley in the FA Vase final to Ascot United, Parkinson said he has been tasked by the Newport board with getting the club promoted this season.

“The board were clear in terms of their objectives, and that is to play step four football, which means promotion for this club,” he said.

“It’s a new fresh challenge. We’re going through a fantastic period here, with two Vase finals, the community support we get, the profile of the club has raised. It’s a great time for me to come in.”

One of Parkinson’s first tasks in getting settled at Willen Road has been to secure the services of the playing squad. Skipper Ben Ford has agreed a new deal, along with Swans stalwart Adam Pryke, Christian Smail, Daniel Willett and Lucas Bailey.

The new boss continued: “Coming into a new, successful club, first and foremost I’ve had to touch base with the players which I’ve managed to do over the last week, and get them to commit to the club for next season.