Treble winning Old Bradwell end their season in winning style

Old Bradwell United rounded out a phenomenal season in fine style with a thumping 4-0 win over Totternhoe in their final game of the season.

David Keene’s side lifted three trophies this season. Having won the Spartan South Midlands Division Two last season, they were denied promotion due to the facilities at Abbey Road.

But they were able to comfortably defend their crown this season too, as well as picking up Spartan South Midlands Division Two Cup and the Berks and Bucks Charles Twelftree Trophy thanks in no small part to Scott Valentine’s 33 goals and 28 assists.