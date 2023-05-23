Treble winning Old Bradwell United end their season in style
Old Bradwell United rounded out a phenomenal season by winning the treble, and securing back-to-back league titles.
David Keene’s side lifted three trophies this season. Having won the Spartan South Midlands Division Two last season, they were denied promotion due to the facilities at Abbey Road.
But they were able to comfortably defend their crown this season too, as well as picking up Spartan South Midlands Division Two Cup and the Berks and Bucks Charles Twelftree Trophy thanks in no small part to Scott Valentine’s 33 goals and 28 assists.
United were denied a quadruple though, losing 4-0 in the final of the Anagram Records Trophy to Belstone of Herts Senior County League.