News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Treble winning Old Bradwell United end their season in style

By Toby Lock
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 16:03 BST

Old Bradwell United rounded out a phenomenal season by winning the treble, and securing back-to-back league titles.

David Keene’s side lifted three trophies this season. Having won the Spartan South Midlands Division Two last season, they were denied promotion due to the facilities at Abbey Road.

But they were able to comfortably defend their crown this season too, as well as picking up Spartan South Midlands Division Two Cup and the Berks and Bucks Charles Twelftree Trophy thanks in no small part to Scott Valentine’s 33 goals and 28 assists.

United were denied a quadruple though, losing 4-0 in the final of the Anagram Records Trophy to Belstone of Herts Senior County League.

Related topics:Promotion