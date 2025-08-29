Wembley winner Flinn returns to lead Newport Pagnell Town

The man who led Newport Pagnell Town to back-to-back Wembley appearances is back at Willen Road

Newport Pagnell Town have reappointed manager Gary Flinn to take the helm at Willen Road.

After ‘parting company’ with Cam Agnew and Aaron Evans earlier this month following a slow start to the UCL Premier Division South season for the Swans, Flinn has returned after two years away to lead them once more.

Flinn guided Newport Pagnell Town to back-to-back FA Vase finals in 2022, where they lifted the cup, and in 2023, which turned out to be Flinn’s final game in charge.

The manager made the switch to Leighton Town but he left after a year following a poor run of form. And with his former club seeking new leadership, he has answered the call.

“For everyone connected with the Swans, Gary’s name is synonymous with passion, success, and unforgettable memories,” a club statement from Newport Pagnell Town read.

“His previous spell in charge brought moments that will live forever in the hearts of our supporters. Most notably, he led Newport Pagnell Town to the greatest triumph in our history – lifting the FA Vase at Wembley in 2022. That magical day not only gave our fans memories to cherish for a lifetime, but it also put our club firmly on the national footballing map.

“This appointment isn’t just about celebrating the past – it’s about building the future. We believe Gary is the perfect person to lead us forward. With his proven leadership, tactical know-how, and unique ability to unite players, staff, and fans alike, we are confident that even greater moments lie ahead.

“The road ahead promises challenges, but with Gary at the helm, we face the future with excitement and belief. We know that under his guidance, the team will continue to play with the pride, spirit, and togetherness that have become the hallmark of Newport Pagnell Town.”

Flinn’s first game back at Willen Road kicks off on Saturday (August 30) when they host Lutterworth Town.