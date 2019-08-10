Lots to learn from Dons' late win, says Tis

Paul Tisdale said there are plenty of lessons to learn after Dons' stoppage time win over Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Substitute Rhys Healey ran off claiming the winner, albeit via a fortuitous deflection off former Dons loanee Ethan Ebanks-Landell, in the 92nd minute after a game thin on chances, as Dons opened their League 1 account at Stadium MK.

But while the scoreline will read in Dons' favour, Tisdale says the patchy performance gives him plenty to consider heading into the season.

He said: "I'm thrilled to get three points from a game where it looked like neither side was going to win it. But I know we've got to be better.

"We've got the three points, we're up and running and I know where we need to improve. I'm delighted with the win, delighted to be up and running. We've got players coming back from injury, I'm just very pleased with how it went today.

"We need to find a connection that creates more of an impetus and more forward play. We got that near the end. I know what we need to achieve, so I'll nudge it and adjust it. But we've got the three points, defended well at set pieces and kept a clean sheet. There is a lot to be taken from the game.

"We were very structured and considered, maybe a bit too much. But it's our first game. We've waited a long time for it. It was a game that was there for us to make mistakes, trying to make things happen and getting caught out. We avoided that temptation.

"I liked us generally, the nerve in the team, the consideration and structure and attention to patterns but we needed a bit more spark and forward play. But we certainly got that in the final 10 minutes, where there was a bit more flow in the game.

"We got a fortuitous goal, though it came after a very good pass from Baily and then from Ben Reeves and then Rhys with a nice turn and shot. There was a lot of quality in the build-up, though it went in somewhat fortuitously."