Lynch disappointed with late Wisbech equaliser

Newport Pagnell conceded a late equaliser to miss out on the chance of retaking second place in UCL Premier Division, drawing 2-2 with Wisbech.

Alex Beck rescued a point for second-placed Wisbech with just five minutes to go, cancelling out goals from Greg Ling and Fazel Koriya earlier in the afternoon at Willen Road.

“In fairness a draw was probably the right result but I’m disappointed we didn’t see the game out,” said manager Darren Lynch.

“Fazel scored the rebound to put us in front but credit to Wisbech - they pushed us back and to my frustration we conceded to another corner.”

Newport are fourth in the UCL Premier table.