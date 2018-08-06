Lynch 'raging' after Newport Pagnell Town's opening day defeat to Sleaford

Newport Pagnell Town suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sleaford on the opening day of the season on Saturday - and manager Darren Lynch was not happy

On a piping hot afternoon at Willen Road, it was the visitors who took the lead on 24 minutes through George Couzins.

Newport Pagnell Town vs Sleaford Town | Pic: Jane Russell

Michael Lyon pulled it back for Newport though nine minutes later, but Simon Bolland restored Sleaford's lead in first half stoppage time.

Struggling with the pace of the game though, Lynch admitted his side were second best all over the pitch, but didn't concede again until the 82nd minute when Liam Harper wrapped it up.

"To say I’m raging is an understatement," said Lynch afterwards. "But fair play to Jamie and his boys because they came here with a game plan and deserved the three points.

"We weren’t at the races today I will not accept any excuses like it was first game of the season, as I know we’re much better than today’s performance and I’m expecting a massive reaction during the week in training and next Saturday in the cup.

"We were second best all over the park and where credit is due Sleaford wanted it much more than my team and that’s probably what hurts most. The boys know they’ve let each other and themselves down and maybe it’s the kick up the backside we need."