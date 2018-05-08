Lynch to discuss his future at Newport Pagnell Town

Darren Lynch will discuss his future with the Newport Pagnell Town committee before making any decisions about next season.

Boss Lynch, who handed in his resignation this time last year after the Swans board didn't meet his ambition, was disappointed with the way his side finished the season. Despite losing just one of their final nine games, Newport missed out on the top two in UCL Premier Division and with it their chance of promotion, having to settle for third, three points adrift.

Speaking to sportsshots.org.uk, Lynch said he would be speaking with the board at Willen Road again this summer before making any firm commitments ahead of next season.

"I'm disappointed with the way we finished the season to be honest," he said. "I think we deserved more, but you don't always get what you deserve in football.

"I'll sit down with the committee and discuss some things and we'll take it from there. After the discussions, I'll be able to talk more about my squad for next season."

In their final game of the season, a 1-1 draw with Peterborough Northern Star, Lynch was left frustration on the sidelines as he accused his side of 'going on holiday' while 1-0 up.

He added: "When we went 1-0 up, it looked like we switched off and went on our holidays. We should have been out of sight by the time the equaliser came along.

"Peterborough did well, but although we dominated, we never really turned up as a team. Our front three wasn't as dangerous as we usually are.

"It has been the sotry of our season. We've created chances, but whether the keeper has a worldie, or we miss the chances, we'll look back at this season and regret a lot of games where we've dropped points.

"I think collectrively, we haven;t been clinical enough against... I don't want to call them 'lesser teams' but against the bigger teams, I don't have to worry about motivation. You win leagues at places like this, and I'm disappointed with these sorts of results."