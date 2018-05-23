Lynch to remain in charge of Newport next season

After discussions with the board, Darren Lynch confirmed he will remain as Newport Pagnell Town manager next season.

After guiding the Swans to third in UCL Premier last season, Lynch had raised doubts over his future, but he assured fans he will still be in charge next season, though assistant manager Maff Childs would be leaving.

“I’m happy to be carrying on next season at Newport,” said Lynch. “Unfortunately, Maff will not be returning due to work commitments.”

Rob Gould will replace Childs as Lynch’s assistant next season.