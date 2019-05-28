Manager hunt begins at Newport Pagnell Town as manager Lynch quits

Darren Lynch has stepped down as manager of Newport Pagnell Town, ending a 26-year association with the club.

Last week, it was announced the Swans would be leaving UCL Premier Division for the SSML Premier Division.

The former Newport frontman was a regular scorer for the club in his playing days, before taking over the reins in 2012.

Lynch guided the side to an FA Vase quarter final spot in 2017, with the club also finishing third in the table.

“After six years in charge at Newport Pagnell Town I’ve decided to resign as manager, “ Lynch tweeted.

“I want to thank all the players and coaches past and present for all their efforts and commitment during my time there and wish the club the best for the future!”

Speaking to Sports Shots, Head of Football at Newport Pagnell Town Ian Ford admitted he was surprised to hear of Lynch’s resignation, but paid tribute to the departing boss.

He said: “The news from Darren has taken us a little by surprise if I am honest, but totally understand and support his decision – the poor lad has had twenty-six years of solid football, year in, year out – and now deserves a much-earned break!

“What Darren has achieved over recent years at this club has been phenomenal – an FA Vase Quarter final and a ‘ninety point’ third place finish in back-to-back seasons on limited resources was a fantastic achievement.

“Darren has helped to create some life-long memories for this football club and will be sorely missed. He goes with the very best wishes of the club along with special thanks for all he has done for us.”

Newport’s search for a manager though has already begun, but Ford believes the club is in a good position after Lynch’s tenure.

He added: “We’ll need a couple of days to get aligned internally. It will be very exciting times here at Newport Pagnell Town in the coming seasons.”