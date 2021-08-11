Manning leaves Lommel as he moves closer to MK Dons job

Liam Manning looks set for the MK Dons manager's job

Liam Manning has taken a step closer to becoming MK Dons manager after leaving Belgian side Lommel, the club has confirmed.

Manning, 35, guided the Belgian club to third in the First Division B last season in his first season of first team management.

Following the departure of Russell Martin to Swansea City nearly two weeks ago, few candidates have been outright favourites for the position at Stadium MK, but Manning's odds were sliced on Tuesday night.

This evening (Wednesday), Lommel confirmed Manning had left the club to pursue a career in England, understood to be MK Dons. He addressed his side on Wednesday afternoon following Lommel's training session. :

Speaking in a statement from Lommel, Manning said: "City Football Group has provided me with some great opportunities over the past two and a half years and I am proud of what I have achieved since joining Lommel SK.

"I have worked with a passionate group of trainers who are committed every day to give talented young players a chance while leading the development of a great group of players with an exciting football style in a challenging competition I would like to thank everyone at LSK and the fans for all the support I have received during my time at the club and I wish everyone involved all the best for the coming season".