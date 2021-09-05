Manning praise for Boateng after his late strike bags precious point for MK Dons

MK Dons' players and fans celebrate Hiram Boateng's late equaliser at Cheltenham Town on Saturday

The former Crystal Palace midfielder came off the bench midway through the second half and had a real impact on proceedings, before being in the right place at the right time to slam home a deserved equaliser for the Dons.

It was the fifth time that Boateng has been used as a substitute in Sky Bet League One matches this season, and the second time has scored late on to earn rewards for the team.

The 25-year-old has yet to make a League start under Manning, but the head coach is delighted with the player's attitude and commitment.

"I said to Hiram that he is a good headache to cause me," said the head coach.

"I can't speak highly enough of Hiram and his attitude since I have been here.

"He comes in and does things properly every day, whether he is in the team or not in the team.

"What's nice now is if you look at his numbers in terms of munutes to goals, it is a good ratio.

"It was similar to Accrington last week when he comes on and creates the second goal, he comes on and has a really good impact.

"They are the things we need, we need everybody in the squad, and we need everybody pushing.

"I have said to guys, changes can happen so quickly in football.

"One week you don't start and don't think you are anywhere near the team, a week later you are starting.