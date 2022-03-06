Manning so proud as 10-man MK Dons handle 'chaos and pressure' to beat Millers

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning

The head coach was delighted with the togetherness and composure his team showed in the midst of the 'chaos and pressure' of being reduced to 10 men and going 1-0 down midway through the first half at the New York Stadium.

Daniel Harvie was dismissed as he gave away a penalty in the 24th minute, and when the table-topping Millers' Dan Barlaser converted the spot kick to take the lead, things looked bleak for the Dons.

But Manning's team rose to the challenge magnificently and turned the game on its head in the space of three second-half minutes, as goals from Harry Darling and Mo Eisa put them 2-1 ahead.

It was a lead the 10-man Dons were to hold on to with relative comfort, and Manning was delighted.

"It was extremely eventful, and obviously not what we had planned in terms of the penalty and red card," said he head coach.

"I have it numerous times this year, when you look at a group, and what you want from a group, I couldn't be more proud of how they dug in, how they fought and how they stayed together.

"It was also how they stayed composed in moments of chaos and pressure. I think we showed real togetherness and that epitomises the group.

"They deserve the win, I am delighted for them."

When asked about the penalty award and red card, Manning said: "I will need to watch it back, but it's the game.

"You face challenges, you get things thrown at you that aren't always on script and on plan, but you have to be adaptable, flexible and stay calm in those moments.

"That was what was so pleasing, the guys didn't look flustered, didn't panic, and that shows the level of ownership the group has, that they able to stick together and get through it."

So what was said to the players at the break?

"The message at half-time was stay in the game and stay compact," said Manning.

"We wanted to concede space wide and don't give them anything through the middle of us. We wanted to control the middle of the pitch

"I fancy us on the counter-attack, and we have done well in that area numerous times.

"Sunderland away jumps to mind, and even in the first half Mo Eisa had a decent chance when we were already down to 10.

"We have good attacking players who are dangerous, so as hard as they worked to block up and not give Rotherham chances, I think we were still dangerous going the other way."

The win means Dons stay third but are now just seven points adrift of the Millers with 10 games of the season remaining.