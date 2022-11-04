MK Dons boss Liam Manning

The National League South side travel to Stadium MK as huge underdogs, but their boss Rob Dray has promised his team will be aiming to put in a competitive performance against their Sky Bet League One hosts, saying there are parts of the Dons game they can 'exploit'.

Taunton have nothing to lose as Dons are expected to win, and win well, but MK head coach Manning knows his team have to go into the game with the right attitude.

And if they do that, he is confident the Dons' ability will see them into the second round.

"We must make sure we go into the game with the right mentality and focus so that we can concentrate on us and deliver the game plan that we want to in order to be successful," said Manning.

“A big part of our culture is it, every single day and not just in games, we want people to come in and do the best they. That’s ultimately what you have to do every single day because if you don’t practise it every day, it becomes more difficult to just turn it on when you need to.

“We work really hard to try and drive here that culture here. Every day we want people to max-out and be the best version of themselves. That starts with the behaviours of intensity, focus, discipline and bravery.

"Whether it’s an FA cup game, a league game or a final, the behaviours that you need to deliver have to be maxed out."

Although there are effectively three divisions between the teams, Manning knows Taunton are going to be fired up, and desperate to make their most of their trip to Milton Keynes.

“We’re expecting a difficult game," said the head coach. "They are a strong, physical side and to get this far speaks volumes for how good they are.

“The beauty of the FA Cup is that they have the opportunity to come here.

"It’s an opportunity for them to play at a great stadium – it’s a great occasion for them. What it boils down to, again, is the behaviours and information that you need to be successful.