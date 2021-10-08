Manning's Manager of the Month award 'for everybody at MK Dons'

Liam Manning claimed manager of the month for September

Liam Manning has capped a brilliant start to life at MK Dons by winning League One's Manager of the Month for September.

The head coach led his side to 11 points from a possible 15 in September, winning three and drawing twice as Dons went unbeaten.

Midfielder Scott Twine was also nominated for Player of the Month but missed out to Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Of his award, Manning said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to win this award but it’s important for me to highlight that this is a collective effort – this award is for everybody at MK Dons.

“Our form and success in September was a result of everyone’s hard work – the support staff who have worked tirelessly to prepare the players to go out and perform and, ultimately, the players themselves for producing the performances.

“It’s been a really good start to the season for us but there is still a long way to go - we have to keep pushing and fighting to sustain our level of performance and continue producing results for the football club.”

Former Dons boss Danny Wilson chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel.

He said: “Hitting 12 goals and playing some exciting football, Liam has calmly steered MK Dons into third place in Sky Bet League One.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “It’s never easy taking a job in the circumstances Liam Manning encountered, but the 36-year-old hasn’t been even briefly fazed, as he’s quickly settled into life as the big boss at Stadium MK.

“What could have been a disastrous start to the season has turned into a strong run of early form, with MK Dons unbeaten in September, while picking up a useful 11 points, a magnificent effort.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “Liam Manning’s MK Dons went unbeaten during September, winning three and drawing two of their five league matches as they climbed into the Play-Off places and into 11/4 to be promoted this season.

“Manning was only appointed in August after Russell Martin left for Swansea and at that point The Dons were a 6/1 chance to be promoted.

“After losing his first game in charge, Manning’s side then went nine game undefeated to steady the ship and now look like promotion candidates.