Mansfield given extra allocation for the season finale

There could be up to 5,000 travelling Mansfield fans in the away end at Stadium MK for the vital promotion clash on Saturday.

Earlier this month, champions Lincoln City brought 5,400 fans to Stadium MK, and the Stags have been given a full allocation for their trip to Milton Keynes this weekend - a decision chairman Pete Winkelman has defended.

“There will be a massive Mansfield crowd here,” the chairman said.

“People have asked why I’ve offered them so many tickets, but there is just as much at stake for them as there is us.

“We’re a city that keeps our doors open, we don’t want to restrict that. The worst result would be to have Mansfield fans in the home end, with so much at stake. You don’t want that situation.

“But we want as many home fans to come to negate the away support. “In Milton Keynes, we love an event, and this will be a one-off event.”