Mansfield players facing 'one hell of a week' ahead of Dons clash

Mansfield manager David Flitcroft said his players were in for 'one hell of a week' as they prepare to take on MK Dons on Saturday for a spot in League 1.

While Dons were losing 2-0 to Colchester on Saturday, Mansfield conceded in stoppage time as Stevenage nicked victory at the One Call Stadium, setting up a finale day shoot-out between the pair for an automatic promotion spot.

The Stags have lost their last two games, missing out on the chance to snatch promotion prior to Saturday's clash at Stadium MK. And with the players suffering after the Stevenage result, Flitcroft said it would be a difficult week to come.

"It’s now up to me and the way I act around them,” he told the Mansfield Chad.

“If they want to spend some time moping around with their families that’s up to them. But I don’t want any ‘victims’ or poor body language. I want a real galvanised spirit.

“We are in for one hell of a week and I will pick the team for MK on the training. So I want to see competition and that enthusiasm and love for football.

“We are in a great position. It’s in our hands. We now have to go down there and give a phenomenal account of ourselves.

“All the conundrums are done. We know what we know. It’s one last game and it’s like a play-off final game – that’s what it’s come to.

“I have to prepare a squad for that. They will need to be mentally strong for the occasion. It will be one hell of a game and one hell of a week.

“They were on the floor at the end. They care and have cared all season. They have given everything and (against Stevenage) it wasn’t enough."