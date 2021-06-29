Martin backs England to see off Germany in Euro 2020
A spot in the quarter finals awaits the winner
Russell Martin thinks England should have enough in store to beat Germany to book a spot in the quarter finals of Euro 2020 tonight.
Gareth Southgate's side were unbeaten in the group stage as they beat Croatia and Czech Republic, drawing with Scotland - with whom Martin won 29 caps - to set up this evening's clash with Joachim Low's men at Wembley.
"I expect them to win tonight," said Martin. "They're playing a team with some top players, but top players who aren't at the peak of their powers any more.
"I think Gareth Southgate is a fantastic, modern day manager. I've got a lot of time and respect for him. He looks fantastic to work for, with and to play for.
"I've really enjoyed watching the Euros - it has been fascinating seeing the different approaches from different teams. I've not enjoyed the England games as much but they did enough to get through a tough group. Czech Republic have shown how strong they are, and Croatia did the same.
"Obviously, I was supporting Scotland, but they're out now so I've turned my attention to England. I'm just enjoying watching loads of football, and with fans in there as well. "
Matt O'Riley, who represented England at U16 and U18s level, added: "They've looked solid, but Germany is not an easy game. England have all the tools to win the game. It's tournament football so you never know. The games last night were crazy, so anything can happen. I hope they win, obviously."