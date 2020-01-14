Martin baffled by Dons' defeat after dominating Burton

Russell Martin was left dumbfounded as his side left the Pirelli Stadium without at least a point in the 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

After an iffy start, Dons were on top before Liam Boyce's 20th minute strike put the hosts in front. But from there, Dons dominated. Controlling the game for nearly all of the remaining 70 minutes, the only thing missing was an equaliser as Nigel Clough's side held on to jump into the play-offs, while Dons remain 19th in League One.

"We completely dominated," said Martin afterwards. "It was attack versus defence for 70 minutes. We just didn't have the final detail to score.

"We gave away a poor goal and we didn't start well, and it gave them something to hold on to. But fair play to them, we have to find a way to be better on a tight pitch away from home. We had some really good chances in the first half.

"We will not win every game, we will lose, it's as simple as that, but I'd much rather lose like that, by dominating and taking the game to a team away from home.

"We dominated, we were brave on the ball and were excellent at times until we got to the final third where we got a bit congested and sticky. We'll get better from it. It was completely different from where we were last time we played them, which shows how far we've come.

"But we cannot dominate a game that much and not come away with anything. I'm really disappointed."