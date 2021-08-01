Martin confirmed as boss of Swansea City

Russell Martin takes over at Swansea City

Swansea City have confirmed they have signed Russell Martin as their new manager.

The 34-year-old leaves MK Dons after taking over the position from Paul Tisdale in November 2019. In his 80 games in charge, Martin won 30 and lost 31 - his most recent coming yesterday in the 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

“We are delighted with the appointment of Russell as our new head coach,” said Swansea City chief executive, Julian Winter.

“He very much fits the profile of a young and hungry coach who wants to succeed, and he is more than ready for the opportunity.

“When it became clear we would be looking for a new head coach, at the forefront of our thoughts was finding a candidate who was ambitious, driven and with a clear vision of how he wants the team to play.

“After earning plaudits with Milton Keynes Dons for the attractive, attacking style that he implemented, we quickly realised Russell would be the right person to take us forward.

“We were also seeking someone with a passion for working with and developing young players. Russell ticks all those boxes.

“While his coaching philosophy is clear, Russell also enjoyed a fine playing career that saw him amass over 500 senior appearances.