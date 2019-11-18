Martin continues to learn about his squad despite his past as their team-mate

Russell Martin says even after being team-mates with his squad for eight months, he is learning more about his players since he has become their manager.

Martin was a part of the League Two squad which won promotion last season, and took over as manager earlier this month following the sacking of Paul Tisdale.

Now on the other side of the desk, Martin says everyone has been given a clean slate and is still learning more about the capabilities of his players.

"I've learnt loads about them, but I think I know enough about them after eight months," he said. "I'm not judging them any differently as people, but the role I'm in now it's different. As soon as I became manager, I told them I wanted to treat them with a clean slate. I'm sitting on the other side of the fence now and am seeing the bigger picture, it's easier to look at them.

"I've picked bits up which have changed my opinion on things, but not to them as people. We've got a really good group, and I want to make them believe in themselves and show what good players they are.

"I'm open to be surprised by people, and having people change my opinion. It's a great thing if that happens. I'm not one to rule people out, I'm open to changing it. I have to be as objective as possible and look at it on a game-by-game basis. I'll always tell people why they have not been picked to work on it to get picked for the next game."

