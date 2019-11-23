Martin disappointed at 'rubbish' Rotherham goals

The standard of Rotherham's three second-half goals at Stadium MK were a huge source of disappointment for Dons boss Russell Martin.

After leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Alex Gilbey and Joe Mason, Dons threw away their good work in the second period. A 66th-minute mix-up between Baily Cargill and Lee Nicholls allowed Dan Barlaser to pull one back before a Freddie Ladapo header equalised. Ladapo would go on to miss a penalty before heading home with five minutes to play to complete the turnaround.

Having defended well until the latter stages, Martin was left frustrated with how his side would throw the game away.

He said: "The goals we conceded were rubbish – I can't say anything else. We have to stick to what we're doing. We haven't a different option to come and change things for us. The response needs to be much better. But we need to be less fragile, have a bit more confidence, a bit more arrogance, just defend properly. We didn't do that today.

"We've not made them work for their goals, they are not good goals to concede. We can't give them goals like that. The lads know that and they're disappointed. But we need to remember the feeling they got in the first half."