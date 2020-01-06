Martin expects players to leave Dons this month

MK Dons' squad is likely to change during the transfer window, and Russell Martin says he anticipates both ins and outs.

The Dons boss said he is close to adding a target early in the month, but also said players will have to make way as he vyes to get his side away from the League One relegation battle.

"I think that will happen - we've got a big squad," Martin confirmed. "Players will want to go and play. As a professional footballer, the most important part of the week is the game on a Saturday, and if people aren't involved, then I expect them to be disappointed, and some will be desperate to go and play somewhere.

"We've got an environment here where everyone is enjoying it, and want to be a part of it, but they ultimately want to play.

"I'm sure there will be players leaving. I cannot say who or how many, but I think January will change as it goes on. It's never nice, January, but it's a necessity for us on that front."

Having said previously he wants to add experience to his dressing room, Martin said he is closing in on a new face too and is eager to get it done sooner rather than later.

He continued: "We're working hard, and we're close to getting one in very soon hopefully, which will be great to do it so early. And then after that, it's a case of being patient and seeing what else comes. Our targets haven't changed.

"It's progressing nicely. We're aware of what positions we need and the qualities we need in the building. It's important that regardless of what's coming in ability-wise or talent-wise, we have to recruit on character first in terms of the situation we're in."