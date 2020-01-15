Martin explains his yellow card against Burton

Dons boss Russell Martin earned himself his first yellow card as a manager on Tuesday night because he felt fourth official Richard Woodward was being too slow in returning the ball to play.

After keeper Kieran O'Hara fired the ball over the Pirelli Stadium stand, Martin sought to get play going again quickly. Fourth official Woodward though snatched the ball from the Dons boss as he went to throw a new ball onto the field. Following a brief argument, Woodward called over match referee Martin Coy, who flashed Martin the yellow card.

Martin appeared to earn sympathy from his opposite number Nigel Clough, who immediately went to have a word with the Dons boss following the incident.

Martin though said he would have to learn from the incident.

"He (Woodward) was taking too long," said the Dons boss as he explained the incident. "I had the ball out the bag, he ripped it off me and said he had it first and he had to throw it on the pitch. I didn't know that was a rule, but if the fourth official has to throw it on the pitch, then fine. I'm not sure the rule says he has to do it that slowly.

"He's given me the yellow card, and that's fine. I'll have to learn not to get so frustrated. I feel like I'm calm on the touchline. I just felt the fourth official could have helped us out a little bit."