Martin had management offers prior to taking the Dons job

While it might be Russell Martin's first managerial job, MK Dons was not his first job offer.

The 33-year-old, who replaced Paul Tisdale following his departure on Saturday night, said he had no hesitation in taking over the post with the club dropping into the League One relegation zone.

Martin spoke in-depth about his managerial aspirations in the summer, and admitted the Dons job was not his first offer to take up management.

"I've had a couple of opportunities to take jobs at lower levels but this one felt right," he said. "I was made aware by the chairman that he was going to make a change, he said he wanted me to take it. He'd spoken to a lot of people about me at other clubs, and he felt it was the right thing to do. I told him I wanted to do it straight away, and we immediately started talking about how to improve things around the place an improve performances.

"I told him a few of my thoughts and we agreed on a lot. He's never sprung it on someone like that before, but he felt it was right, not just a decision made at the drop of a hat. I was delighted to take it, surprised.

"It has been a difficult time for us as players at the club, and obviously the club has decided to make a change. I'm extremely delighted that the club has chosen me to take charge and get us out of this situation."It's a brilliant football club with brilliant people, and I've got some ideas of how to get us out of this situation and hopefully, with some real positivity we can do that, and look onwards and upwards."