Martin has a lot of reasons to be upbeat about MK Dons

MK Dons sit in the League One relegation zone, but Russell Martin says there are plenty of positives around the club.

After picking up just one point from a possible 27, Dons have dropped to 21st in the league, Martin believes there are plenty of reasons to remain positive.

This Saturday, Martin takes charge of his first game as the new manager following Paul Tisdale's departure last weekend.

But despite their torrid run of form since mid-September, Martin says there are problems in his side, but the dressing room is not one of them.

"We have a really good culture, good people and the infrastructure is brilliant at the stadium," he said. "There is loads to be positive about and I've not really considered anything negative. And we have good players , really good players, regardless of who is injured.

"We have to make the most of what we've got, maximising what they've got and what we've all got. We're really together, that was never in doubt, but it's about making them believe in themselves again, getting confidence back and making sure they believe in what we are doing."