Martin has no reason to panic after back-to-back defeats

Russell Martin says Dons' 10-day break between games will give them time to get back on track after consecutive 1-0 defeats last week.

Dons arguably could have picked up points against both Burton and Sunderland, but failed to score in both games and ended up on the losing side on both occasions. But with just a draw to their names in their last four outings, the manager knows things have to get back on track.

Portsmouth's inclusion in the FA Cup forced this weekend's scheduled game to be rearranged for next month, so Dons are not in action until Rochdale visit Stadium MK on Tuesday January 28.

And the break, Martin hopes, will give his players time to sharpen up on the training ground.

"It's not time to panic now," he said. "We've shown we can compete. We've had a tough run of fixtures and we go into a period now where we need to pick up points, keep improving and developing.

"We haven't had a lot of time to work on things – it's a hectic time with the Christmas period as well. But we've got a nice break now, I'd rather play but we can get some really important work in."

Midfielder Jordan Houghton added: "We're matching, if not bettering promotion-chasing teams. It's frustrating, but we have to pick ourselves up and look at the positives and negatives.

"We've got 10 days now to get some good training in, but it's frustrating to come away from the last two games with nothing."