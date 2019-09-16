Martin lauds 'best performance of the season' in Blackpool

Russell Martin was delighted to leave Bloomfield Road with a goal, a clean sheet and Dons' first away win in League One on Saturday.

Opening the scoring in the first half, Martin then saw Jordan Houghton and David Kasumu wrap up the 3-0 victory over Blackpool, lifting the side to 10th in the table.

After manager Paul Tisdale said the comprehensive win was long overdue, Martin, who dedicated his goal to his daughter who turned five on Saturday, said the showing was Dons' best performance of the season.

He said: "It was our best performance of the season, the way we worked and defended as a team, it all clicked. We've been working on it all week, and everything we worked on came off. There are still things to improve on, we won't be getting carried away.

"The clean sheet was more important. We were due one against AFC Wimbledon but we conceded late with a sloppy goal. But we're getting better and building up more momentum, it has been stop-start but we're finding some rhythm.

"It puts us a bit closer to where we want to be. We've won three in a row, and today, we looked really hard to play against. We just need to keep building and improving. The fact we've applied what we've done in training and done it really well which is really pleasing.

"It's my daughter's birthday too, she's five so it was nice to get a goal and dedicate it to her. I went to celebrate with the lads – we were under a bit of pressure, so I thought I'd take some time to take the sting out of the game and relieve the pressure, but everyone ran back so I had to get back quickly!"