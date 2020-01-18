Martin nonplussed by how opposition teams treat MK Dons

Russell Martin doesn't know if teams are beginning to approach his side differently... and he doesn't care either.

Picking up eight points from their last five games, Dons have moved out of the bottom three in League One, and are three points clear of the drop zone.

Wins over Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth have shown they can mix it with the teams at the top end of the table, but their league position can somewhat disguise their recent good performances.

Martin though does not mind how teams prepare ahead of games with Dons, nor is he too concerned.

"I don't know how other teams are looking at us really," he said. "We're where we are in the league so teams will look at is as a chance to win games, I'm sure, but I hope we're gaining more respect by the way we're playing. As you saw at Burton on Tuesday, people are setting up differently, but we need to get out of our position.

"If they want to pay us respect, great, if they don't, no problem."

Despite their improved form since he took over, Martin admits Dons are still very much in a relegation scrap and their aim this season must be to keep their League One status.

"I have real belief and confidence in what we want to do, and what gives me more confidence is how they've adapted to it. We have to be aware of the threat, we have to be realistic about it but we don't focus on it, or talk about it.

"I haven't looked at the league table in four or five games. I genuinely believe, if we stick to what we're doing, we will keep our position in this league and that is our only aim – to be in this league next season."