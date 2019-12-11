Martin nonplussed by Robinson’s return to MK Dons

Russell Martin says the return of Karl Robinson to Stadium MK will not change the complexion of the game with Oxford United on Saturday.

Robinson managed Dons for six-and-a-half years before being sacked in 2016 after the club dropped into the League One relegation zone.

Fast forward to 2019, and Paul Tisdale suffered the same fate, with Martin now fighting to get his side out of the drop zone ahead of Oxford’s visit on Saturday.

When asked whether the return of a former manager makes a difference to the game or the way his side will prepare, Martin said: “Not really. To the people who were here before or worked with him, it might resonate more.

“And to the fans too, who enjoyed good stuff under him at times.

“There will be people who are looking forward to him coming back, there will be people who aren’t as well.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson

“For me, it’s just another game for us to try and impose ourselves and to show what we’re capable of.”

With Oxford faring pretty well in League One this season, currently sitting just outside the play-off spots in seventh, Martin feels the next game will be just equally as tough as recent league fixtures.

“Rotherham wasn’t an easy game either, and Doncaster’s home form is really good. The position we’re in, they’re all tests.

“But the focus should be on us and what we can do.

“We’re at home, it’s our territory, it’s up to us to dominate and impose ourselves on the game, how we can hurt the opposition and how we can prevent them hurting us.”