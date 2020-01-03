Martin on Houghton - I haven't praised him enough

Russell Martin admitted midfielder Jordan Houghton deserves more praise for his performances in midfield recently.

The 24-year-old former Chelsea midfielder has been key in Dons' recent performances, particularly in the wins over Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers.

But even though the man himself admits he doesn't mind going under the radar, manager Martin heaped praise on the man who he has charged with conducting his side from the base of the midfield diamond.

"He's been brilliant," Martin said. "We're asking him to conduct everything. It's unsung but not to us, we know just how important it is. He has to have the biggest... well, he has to be the bravest guy in the stadium!

I haven't singled him out or praised him enough. We spoke about Joe Walsh in the same way the other day, and Jordan has been excellent too, as they all have. Jordan has bought into what we've told him and he looks like he's enjoying it.

"We all knew Jordan could fight and scrap and compete and he does it so well. I believe in Jordan, and I just want him to believe in himself a lot more. Performances like (against Bristol Rovers) and how important he is becoming to the team can give him that confidence and we will only see him get better.

"We're asking him to control it in and out of possession. He's growing within the group, and really believing in himself. He's got good pedigree. We're playing him in a role that really suits him. He sets really high standards for himself, and he's hard on himself as well. But we're all really pleased with him."