Martin retires from playing to focus on management career

With the decision to take over as MK Dons manager settling, Russell Martin has called time on his playing career.

At 33, there is little the Scottish international has not achieved in his career. His promotion medal from League Two with Dons last season completed his set, playing in all four divisions in England, captaining Norwich in the Premier League and playing for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Martin made 29 appearances for Scotland

But with the decision to take over as manager at Stadium MK, he said he has called time on his playing days.

“I’m all in on this management and coaching,” he said. “To do both, it would be too difficult and I’m comfortable with that.

“It might hit me at some point – I went to kick a ball and felt like I hadn’t done it for about six months!

“But that’s me done playing. I’m excited about it. I look back on my career with pride and real gratitude. But I’m done playing.”