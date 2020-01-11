Martin's delight with Morris' debut strike

Russell Martin could not hide his delight as substitute Carlton Morris came off the bench to net MK Dons' equaliser on his debut for the club.

Morris was a half-time change for Dons after signing on loan from Norwich City on Wednesday. Replacing David Kasumu, Morris was immediately a part of the action and lashed home a cross from fellow change Sam Nombe 14 minutes from time to earn his new side a point.

"Carlton has looked so good, and he suited the game with their formation," said Martin "I apologised to David – it could have been any of a few, to be honest. David has been great for us, so I apologised and told him we needed something different. Carlton came on and did brilliantly."

Dons trailed after just 51 seconds to Sam McCallum's fierce strike against Coventry, who would have gone top of the table had they held on to their advantage. But unlike against Newport County in the week, when Dons' fell behind after four minutes and let their heads drop, Martin said his side were not knocked off his stride.

He said: "We weren't poor in the first half, I felt we were good. We had control, they had a few long range shots but we got a bit anxious in the final third and tried to force things. I told them to believe in themselves a bit more.

"I'm really pleased and proud. It was a game between two good football teams. Not knowing the context of the game, you wouldn't know one was 20th and the other was third. It was a really good game. We were both trying to win it at the end as well. We showed a lot of character throughout the 90 minutes, it was just an enjoyable game."