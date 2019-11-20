Martin's January signings ‘must bring something different’

With a little over a month still to go before the January transfer window opens, Russell Martin is already looking at who he wants to bring in.

While manager Paul Tisdale added eight new faces to the squad over the summer, Martin believes too many of his side play similar roles, and has his eye on a bit of diversity when it comes to recruitment in the new year.

“We have to add, it’s as simple as that,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good players, but we have a lot of players who have similar attributes.

“We need to get some players who offer something different at the club.

“We are working on that now, but that process happened a while ago and we’re just coming into it.

“We’re going through it at the moment. We have a plan, we know what we want and now we have to identify the right players and ones who will make a difference to us.

“There’s no point in just adding to the squad if they won’t make a difference. But the process has definitely started.”