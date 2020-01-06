Martin targets Leasing.com Trophy and a day at Wembley

With Dons potentially three games away from a Wembley final, Russell Martin has said he is looking to win the Leasing.com Trophy.

Dons travel to League Two side Newport County on Tuesday night in the third round of the competition, with a spot in the quarter finals awaiting the winners at Rodney Parade.

Without a game at the weekend, Dons will field a strong side in Wales against a side they have not lost to in three previous meetings.

Though fans tend to look negatively on the competition, particularly in the group stages, Martin believes the competition should looked at as a great opportunity to play at the national stadium and lift a trophy, starting with beating Newport tomorrow night.

He said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for us to advance in a competition that ultimately ends in a day at Wembley and lifting a piece of silverware there, so it's a big game for us.

"We're approaching it the same as any other, but it really starts to build now. People can take the group stage lightly, but we've gone strong in every single round and it's important for us.

"We'll be playing a strong team tomorrow night, because we want to win and we want to go further in the competition. The carrot at the end of it for the players is massive.

"There are a few players carrying a few niggles after Christmas, it is really intense and tough, and we used a lot of the same players. But we've got depth and an understanding of what we want from everyone.

"It's a chance for some players to come in and show they've taken on what we've told them all. It'll be a strong team and we'll want to win the game.

"It's a tough place to go, they're a decent side with good home form."