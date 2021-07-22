Martin wants to add more strength out wide before the window closes

Russell Martin

Russell Martin says he still has a few more players to bring in before the transfer window closes.

Having brought in seven new faces to his squad already, Martin confirmed he was close to signing Josh McEachran and trialist Tennai Watson after an impressive couple of weeks training with the squad.

While key areas of the pitch have been bolstered during the window, options in the wing-back position remain light on the ground. Though former Reading man Watson might add to that should be complete his move, Martin said wide men will be on his shopping list before the window closes.

"It's an area we definitely need to add depth to," he said. "Danny Harvie and Josh Martin are two options, Brooklyn Ilunga has done brilliantly in pre-season but he's very young and needs time to adapt. He's surprised us a little bit with how quickly he's taken on the information, but it's a big ask to go into the season for someone so young with such little time with us.

"We have a few areas we still want to strengthen and that will dictated by how we do over the next few weeks. We're open to a few positions and we have clarity in what we want in those. It will have to be someone we're aware of and someone we know what they can do on and off the pitch. We'll have to wait and see.