Martin wants to focus on Dons and not Rotherham

Dons must find a level of consistency and focus on what they are doing, rather than looking at how to stop the opposition, according to Russell Martin.

Rotherham are the visitors to Stadium MK on Saturday, and head to Milton Keynes sitting in the play-off spots, winning three of their last four games.

Martin has seen his side lose all three of his games in charge so far, and admits there will be a lot for them to deal with when taking on the Millers.

However, the manager wants to focus on how his side will play, rather than looking at how to stop Rotherham.

He said: “They’re a good side, really good at what they do and they’re consistent with it. We need to be aware of that, but we have to focus on us and what we’re doing, how we can improve, finding something and building on it to take us forward and get us results in the short term, but also make us a good team going forwards.

“There’s no point doing something for a few months, then changing our minds later on and saying it’s not how we want to play.”