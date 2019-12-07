Martin wants to see less of Alex Gilbey

Though he has scored two goals in his last three games, Russell Martin is asking Alex Gilbey to do less for MK Dons.

The midfielder has, at times, been guilty of trying to do too much at both ends of the pitch. Under Martin's new system, the manager admitted he is asking Gilbey to do less, but to make a bigger impact where it matters.

"I'm actually asking for less – I want him to do less," said Martin. "But when he does what he does, to do it in the right areas. In terms of end product, more. But in general stuff, less.

"He does too much general stuff and when he gets to the important stuff, he's knackered! I think he has taken it on brilliantly. He's a really, really good player and will be a big player for us if he carries on doing what he's doing."

And Gilbey's goal, the opener on 51 minutes at the Keepmoat Stadium, certainly impressed the manager, who added: "It's a brilliant goal, we kept the ball well and what a finish. He's been brilliant in the last couple, he's doing everything we're asking him to do.