Martin's message to MK Dons after leaving for Swansea

Russell Martin

Russell Martin took to Instagram to send a message to MK Dons supporters after leaving to take up the manager's job at Swansea City.

Martin spend two-and-a-half years at Stadium MK, the majority of it as manager having signed from Walsall originally as a player in January 2019. He played a part in Dons' promotion from League Two before taking over from Paul Tisdale in November 2019, helping the club avoid relegation before leading them to a 13th place finish last season.

He felt the club on Sunday for the Championship side just seven days before the season starts, having overseen Dons' 5-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.

On Instagram, he wrote: "Thanks to everyone at MK Dons for a brilliant two-and-a-half years. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I was given and for the people I shared the journey with.