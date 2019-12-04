Mason backs himself to score after netting two-in-two

After being sidelined for three months, Joe Mason is now confident he will score in every game he plays.

The striker did not kick a ball under Paul Tisdale, the man who signed him in the summer, thanks to an injury he picked up just before the League One campaign got underway.

But returning to fitness a few weeks ago, Mason found the net for the first time against Rotherham almost two weeks ago, before doing so again in the 2-0 win over Coventry on Tuesday night - Dons' first win in more than two months.

With a new air of confidence breathed into the side under Russell Martin, Mason says he believes he will score every time he plays.

"My confidence is high now, and I'm going into every game thinking I can score so if I'm picked Saturday, hopefully I can do the same again," he said. "I think I caught the keeper off-guard, it came across my body and I didn't see anyone else in the box, so I thought I'd go for it and it was nice to see it go in."

It was 63 days between victories for Dons, and both have come in the Leasing.com Trophy. Mason hopes Tuesday night's win will spur them on to end their barren run in League One.

He said: "It's big. The atmosphere was good anyway day-to-day., but you need a result to really get going. Now, we need one in the league.

"I'm happy for the manager and the staff too. The training has been really enjoyable, so it was good to pay him back with a win."

"The win does take the shackles off, and we need to pick points up in the league, we know that. We'll be going into the game full of confidence.

"You can imagine the feeling in the dressing room it's really high. We played well again tonight and you could see what we were trying to do. It won't come over night, but game-by-game we're slowly getting there."

