Mason's return gives Martin something to be positive about

The return of Joe Mason gave manager Russell Martin something to smile about despite his side's 1-0 defeat to Port Vale on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has been injured since the eve of the new season, and finally made his MK Dons debut, coming on for the final 28 minutes at Stadium MK but could not turn around Dons' fortunes as they slumped to another defeat.

But with precious few attacking options at his disposal, Martin said having Mason back, and seeing Ben Reeves complete his first 90 minutes since January was good news.

The manager said: "It was massive – it could be really good for us. Joe has shown in training in the last week what he's capable of, but he's missed a lot of football so he'll be rusty.

Looking at his career until now, he can be a top, top player. We have to get him back to that.

"Reevesy will feel miles better for playing 90 minutes as well. They are two really good players at this level and to have them back will be really important."