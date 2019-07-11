Mason wants to chip in with the goals for MK Dons

Joe Mason hopes to be among the goals this season.

The 28-year-old has nearly 60 career goals, and comes into the squad having been released by Wolves in January.

Having lost Chuks Aneke, Robbie Simpson, David Wheeler and Jake Hesketh - the latter two were on loan last season - from the front line, adding goals to the squad will be vital, and Mason believes he can contribute.

"I'm a general attacker. I can play in the number 10 role or as a second striker – anywhere in the attacking line. I'll try and get on the end of balls, short or long, and ultimately it's about scoring goals and I'm comfortable doing that.

"I'm not one for big predictions, but we'll see what happens, making a solid start in the opening game and go from there. It's a boring game-by-game cliché!"

Mason is one of six new faces in the squad heading towards the first pre-season friendly next week against Brackley Town, though they will play a behind-closed-doors game with Oxford City on Friday too.

He said he has immediately fit in with his new team-mates, adding: "The lads have made it really easy to settle in. It can be quite daunting coming to a new team but the dressing room has been really good. The training has been tough but I'm feeling really good. It is probably the easiest dressing room I've ever come into. Everyone has made me feel welcome, and I feel a part of the group.

"They're a tight group, you can tell people have been together for a while. There are some good players here and hopefully it will be a good year for us."