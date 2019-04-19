'Mature' Aneke delights Tisdale after racist abuse

Chuks Aneke's goal was a sign of real professionalism, according to Paul Tisdale, following the racist abuse he suffered online last week.

The striker fired home his 19th goal of the season to secure the win at Notts County on Good Friday, coming off the bench earlier in the day.

Having suffered racial abuse online following the loss at Tranmere Rovers last week, Tisdale praised the front man for keeping his head in the right place all week.

"I'm delighted for him," said Tisdale. "I hadn't considered it until after the game as I reflected on the game, walking over to clap the supporters. That's a really great turn of events for him.

"It has been a difficult week, he has dealt with it so maturely. To his credit, he has taken the steam out of it by being so mature, so it felt like just another game. None of us really spoke about it before the game. He has a really good goal to cap a professional week."