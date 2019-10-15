Max Aarons hoping for a happy MK homecoming with England Under-21s

England Under-21 defender Max Aarons will feel right at home when he steps out on to the Stadium MK pitch for Tuesday night's UEFA Championship Qualifier against Austria (ko 7.45pm).

That's because the Norwich City full-back grew up in Milton Keynes, and went to school at Shenley Brook End.

Max Aarons during Monday evening's England Under-21 training session at Stadium MK

He never represented MK Dons as a youngster, instead being picked up by Luton Town's youth development programme, but it will still be a special night to walk out at Stadium MK to represent his country in the place he calls home.

Aarons is expecting plenty of family and friends to turn out for what is a crucial game for Aidy Boothroyd's men, and asked if he has had people on the phone seeing if they can sort him out some tickets, he admitted: "Yeah, a lot of requests!

"I think there’s going to be a lot of people there, family, friends and stuff like that.

"I’ve never actually played at MK Dons before either, so to have all my family and friends there is going to be good.

Manchester City's Phil Foden is expected to start for England Under-21s against Austria on Tuesday night

"Because I play in Norwich, it’s not easy for everyone to see me play much, but this is going to be good. I can’t wait.

"I think Austria will be tough, but we’re a really good group too, so I think we can come into the game with confidence."

Speaking to thefa.com, Aarons went on to highlight his stunning progress since breaking into the Norwich City first team at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Aarons made 43 appearances as the Canaries claimed the Sky Bet Championship title, and in August he made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

He has gone on to play a further five times in the Premier League, and the 19-year-old admits it has all been a bit of a whirlwind.

"It’s gone so quickly," said Aarons.

"It’s been such a turnaround from jumping up through the age groups and then into the first team at Norwich, but I’ve relished it and been loved it.

"Hopefully I can just keep the progression going and playing and performing with my club.

"The target here with England is to keep pushing and hopefully reach the senior squad one day, but to do that I need to do well with the U21s and we’ve got some good games coming up."

Tickets for Tuesday night's match are still available and are priced at just £1 for children and £15 for adults, while groups of 15 or more can book tickets at a rate of £7.50 for adults and £1 children.

To book tickets, go to https://mkdons.pvxgateway.com/buy-tickets-2/

Alternatively you can got to the box office at Stadium MK, or call 0333 200 5343.