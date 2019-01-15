Maxey books Old Bradwell's semi-final spot with late winner

A dramatic late winner from substitute Peter Maxey sent Old Bradwell United into the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy semi finals with a 1-0 win over Aston Clinton.

Clashes between the sides have been notoriously tight down the years, and with chances few and far between, it needed a little slice of luck to separate the sides and it came in stoppage time.

Brought on just three minutes earlier when Scott Valentine hobbled off with a groin problem, Maxey was in the right place at the right time to tap home after Toby Cribb's deflected cross came back off the bar.

The semi-final has been scheduled for early February.

With United in cup competition, MK Gallacticos climbed above them back in SSML Division 2 with a comprehensive 6-1 win over New Bradwell St Peter. Josh Douglas-Smith fired in a first half brace before Mohammed Ahmed achieve the same feat in the second period. Substitute Elton Anning and Andrew Osei-Vondo added the fifth and sixth late on to complete the rout as Gallacticos took over third spot in the table.

Unite MK left it late to snatch victory from Grendon Rangers. Falling behind after just two minutes, Unite were level in the fifth when Luke Little found the net. Grendon took a 2-1 lead in with them at half time, but Cole Rawson equalised with 20 minutes to go before finding the winner in the 86th minute.

Bottom club Clean Slate were hammered 6-0 by second placed Bovingdon.