McFadzean kept his eye out for Dons fixture

He may have left the club in 2016, but Kyle McFadzean was keen to find out when Coventry and MK Dons would lock horns when the fixtures came out.

McFadzean was a part of Dons' promotion winning squad in 2015 which finished second in League One, and was a regular in the Championship too before the club was relegated back to the third tier.

His performances though earned him a move back to to Championship with Burton Albion. He spent three years at the Pirelli Stadium before making the switch to Coventry last summer.

Although he missed both of Dons' games against the Sky Blues at Stadium MK this season, McFadzean, 32, said he was excited to be taking on his former club tomorrow.

He said: “I looked at this game when the fixtures came out, I didn’t play in the first game, but hopefully I’ll play tomorrow, I’ve got some mates from my time there, and I’m looking forward to it, it should be interesting.

“They’ve got some good players and a big squad, they’ve picked up their form lately so it should be a good game.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins

“If you look at the form guide, they’re up there, they’re going really well at the moment, it will be a tough game but we’re a home and we’ve got to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season and hopefully get a good win.”

Under manager Mark Robins, Coventry currently sit third in League One. But despite the difference in league position, with Dons in 20th, Robins said his side will not have it easy against Russell Martin's men.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on the games as they come, and MK is the next one and it’s a tough game.” Robins said.

“Things have changed for them and Russell Martin has gone in and stamped his style on them, and they’ve picked up some good results.

“There’s no easy games as we know but it’s a chance for us to continue the good performances and try and get the three points.”