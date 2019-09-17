McGrandles backs Dons after Ipswich defeat

Conor McGrandles believes MK Dons will have made a mark on Ipswich Town after their 1-0 defeat at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Paul Lambert's side are undefeated this season, while Paul Tisdale's men suffered their fourth when Jon Nolan poked home after 12 minutes for the only goal of the game.

Ipswich, who were relegated from the Championship last season, are expected to be fighting for automatic promotion and after Dons' firm fight back in the second half, McGrandles believes the Tractor Boys will be thankful to have come away with all three points.

He said: "They're unbeaten so far, they haven't conceded many goals either. They'll be coming off thinking they've beaten a good team there.

"It was a game of two halves – they had a really good first half and pressed us, but the manager made the right changes at half time and it changed in our favour. Their keeper made a few good saves, they defended well.We needed a goal so we had more emphasis on attacking and with the chances we created second half, I think we deserved a point."