McGrandles braved second penalty after early miss

Not many players would throw their name in the hat to take a penalty after missing one earlier in the game, but Conor McGrandles did.

His third minute spot kick could have put MK Dons ahead in the game against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, but his wayward effort went over Nik Tzanev's crossbar, much to the delight of the fans behind the goal.

McGrandles celebrates his first half equaliser

It looked as though it could be a costly miss too, when Scott Wagstaff opened the scoring just five minutes later to give the home side the lead.

McGrandles though made up for his earlier miss, firing home Regan Poole's ball into the mix to equalise after quarter of an hour. While AFC Wimbledon captain Joe Pigott was denied from the spot by Dons keeper Lee Nicholls in the second half, the game would go to penalty kicks, after Luke O'Neill's stoppage time equaliser cancelled out David Kasumu's brilliant strike on 50 minutes.

Both McGrandles and Pigott were involved in the shoot-out, but while Pigott went on to miss his second of the night, McGrandles coolly slotted his home to set up the 4-2 shoot-out victory.

Tisdale said: "Well done to both players for stepping up to retake. It was a really interesting game, with so many angles. We were delighted Conor stepped up again, but it had everything."

"It takes a big pair of balls to do what Conor did," added Alex Gilbey, who rolled home the winner. "He did everything right in the first penalty, it just went over. So to step up and do it again, fair play to him."