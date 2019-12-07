McGrandles lauds Dons' best performance for a long time

They may have had a win snatched from them with five minutes to go at Doncaster, but Conor McGrandles feels their showing at the Keepmoat Stadium was the best in a while.

Dons have just two points from a possible 36 in League One, but looked on course for victory against Doncaster when Alex Gilbey fired them into the lead on 51 minutes. But a controversial goal in the 85th minute, hit home by Cameron John after what could have been a foul in the build-up, ensured a share of the spoils.

Late goals have recently cost Dons, conceding in stoppage time away at Bolton to lose 1-0 and then throwing away a 2-0 lead against Rotherham, who won it again with five minutes remaining.

But after their win in midweek against Coventry in the Leasing.com Trophy, McGrandles said Dons' performance against Doncaster was their best in a long time.

"I think that's the best performance we've put in over 90 minutes for a long time. Rotherham first half was really good, Coventry in spells was good, but over the 90 minutes, that's our best. To concede so late from a set piece it's hard to take.

"In the new system, Gilbs has scored a few goals so it's good for the midfielders, it's more attacking. After that, we controlled the game, even when they pressed. The centre halves and Jordan Houghton were brilliant at just keeping the ball, keeping control of the game. I felt comfortable, but a set piece can change the game and we didn't deal with it.

"It was a monkey off our back, winning against Coventry. Regardless of the competition, we were in a rut and needed a win. We've lost a few in the league in a row, so even though it's not a win, to stop the run of losses is still a good step forward."